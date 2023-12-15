Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Redwood County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wabasso High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redwood Valley High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Luverne, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Rock Central High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Mountain Schools at Sleepy Eye St Mary's School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.