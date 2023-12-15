Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ramsey County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roosevelt High School at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Academy at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School at River Ridge at Mounds Park Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ's Household Of Faith School at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Math & Science Academy at Nova Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
