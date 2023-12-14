If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yellow Medicine East High School at Minneota High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 14

4:45 PM CT on December 14 Location: Minneota, MN

Minneota, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Renville County West High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 14

5:55 PM CT on December 14 Location: Canby, MN

Canby, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Renville County West High School at Canby High School