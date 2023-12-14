The Minnesota Wild will host the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 14, with the Flames having lost three consecutive games.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames Wild 5-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

The Wild's 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 26 6 22 28 17 14 29.6% Kirill Kaprizov 26 8 16 24 31 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 26 14 7 21 8 11 49.5% Matthew Boldy 19 7 9 16 15 18 32% Marco Rossi 26 9 7 16 7 9 41.5%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have given up 101 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 87 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Flames Key Players