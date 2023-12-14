How to Watch the Wild vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild will host the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 14, with the Flames having lost three consecutive games.
Turn on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Wild and Flames meet.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- The Wild's 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|26
|6
|22
|28
|17
|14
|29.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|26
|8
|16
|24
|31
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|26
|14
|7
|21
|8
|11
|49.5%
|Matthew Boldy
|19
|7
|9
|16
|15
|18
|32%
|Marco Rossi
|26
|9
|7
|16
|7
|9
|41.5%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have given up 101 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- With 87 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 16th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|29
|8
|14
|22
|22
|19
|47.5%
|Blake Coleman
|29
|8
|11
|19
|14
|20
|44%
|Elias Lindholm
|29
|7
|11
|18
|10
|19
|54.8%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|29
|7
|10
|17
|26
|13
|-
|Yegor Sharangovich
|29
|9
|7
|16
|8
|6
|37.3%
