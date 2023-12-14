Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Wadena County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henning High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.