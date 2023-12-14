St. Thomas vs. Marquette December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Marquette Players to Watch
St. Thomas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|64th
|81.4
|Points Scored
|67
|314th
|84th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|27th
|239th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|27.6
|346th
|291st
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|329th
|97th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8
|125th
|70th
|15.7
|Assists
|12.9
|207th
|11th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|9.3
|25th
