The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK David Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marquette Players to Watch

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 64th 81.4 Points Scored 67 314th 84th 65.9 Points Allowed 62.7 27th 239th 31.7 Rebounds 27.6 346th 291st 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 329th 97th 8.4 3pt Made 8 125th 70th 15.7 Assists 12.9 207th 11th 8.4 Turnovers 9.3 25th

