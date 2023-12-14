The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41%).

St. Thomas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

St. Thomas has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

At home, the Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

At home, St. Thomas drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

