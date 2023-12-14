The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • St. Thomas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • St. Thomas has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • At home, the Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
  • At home, St. Thomas drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls - Schoenecker Arena

