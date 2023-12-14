How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41%).
- St. Thomas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- St. Thomas has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- At home, the Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- At home, St. Thomas drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
