Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Renville County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Renville County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Renville County West High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 14

5:55 PM CT on December 14 Location: Canby, MN

Canby, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Renville County West High School at Canby High School