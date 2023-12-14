Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lyon County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Medicine East High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Rock Central High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Tracy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.