The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Kaprizov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 20:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Kaprizov has a goal in eight games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 26 games this season, Kaprizov has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Kaprizov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 4 24 Points 3 8 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

