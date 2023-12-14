Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Hennepin County, Minnesota and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anoka High School at South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breck School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.