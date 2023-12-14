Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Should you bet on Brock Faber to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faber stats and insights
- Faber has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Faber has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.