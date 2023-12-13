Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ramsey County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at High School for Recording Arts
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Twin Cities Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington Technology Magnet School at Nova Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
