Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Dakota County, Minnesota today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Simley High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.