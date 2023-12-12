Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winona County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Winona County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Winona County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cotter High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
