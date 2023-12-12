There is high school basketball competition in Stearns County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albany High School at Eden Valley-Watkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Eden Valley, MN

Eden Valley, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at Kimball High School