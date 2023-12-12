Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Redwood County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redwood Valley High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint James, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wabasso High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
