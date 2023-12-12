Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ramsey County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mounds Park Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apple Valley High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Sibley Senior High School at Como Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Academy at St. Agnes School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
