If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Olmsted County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spring Grove High School at Schaeffer Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles High School at Dover-Eyota High School