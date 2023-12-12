Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Olmsted County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Grove High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
