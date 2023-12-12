Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicollet County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nicollet County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nicollet County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sibley East High School at Nicollet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Nicollet, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.