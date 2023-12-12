Minnesota vs. IUPUI December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.
Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braeden Carrington: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
Minnesota vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|149th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|66.4
|317th
|110th
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|254th
|63rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|29.9
|307th
|202nd
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|123rd
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|3.4
|359th
|31st
|17.5
|Assists
|9.6
|346th
|310th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|225th
