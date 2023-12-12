Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLeod County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in McLeod County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLeod County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lester Prairie High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Janesville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.