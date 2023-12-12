The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 235.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 235.5 points seven times.

Los Angeles has had an average of 225.1 points in its games this season, 10.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Lakers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 235.5 points in 15 of 22 games this season.

Dallas' games this year have had a 236.5-point total on average, one more point than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas is 12-10-0 ATS this year.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 7 30.4% 113.1 233 112 228.5 228.5 Mavericks 15 68.2% 119.9 233 116.5 228.5 233.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers score 113.1 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 116.5 the Mavericks give up.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (4-6-0).

The Mavericks put up an average of 119.9 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 112 the Lakers allow.

Dallas has put together an 11-7 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Lakers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-12 8-7 9-14 Mavericks 12-10 1-4 16-6

Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Lakers Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 112 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

