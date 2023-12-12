Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fillmore County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Fillmore County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cotter High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
