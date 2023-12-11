Rudy Gobert will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gobert, in his most recent appearance, had 16 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks in a 127-103 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article we will dive into Gobert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 16.1 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 12.5 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 27 29.4 PR -- 25.9 28.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 19th in the league, allowing 114.2 points per game.

Giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27.7 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 34 17 11 1 0 1 2 11/8/2023 32 17 21 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.