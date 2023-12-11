Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Rice County, Minnesota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Alden, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.