Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 11
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) after winning four straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Pelicans 110
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 222.9
- The Timberwolves (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 0.6% more often than the Pelicans (13-10-0) this season.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it less often (43.5% of the time) than Minnesota (52.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 3-2, while the Pelicans are 3-5 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the league (113 points per game). Defensively, they are best (105.2 points allowed per game).
- On the glass, Minnesota is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.9 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.8 per game).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 21st in the league.
- Minnesota is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.4).
- In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.