The Green Bay Packers (6-6) visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights

The Packers score just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants allow (24.3).

The Packers rack up 329.6 yards per game, 34.7 fewer yards than the 364.3 the Giants allow per contest.

This season, Green Bay runs for 31.2 fewer yards per game (104.9) than New York allows per contest (136.1).

This year, the Packers have 12 turnovers, seven fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).

Packers Away Performance

The Packers score more points on the road (23.3 per game) than they do overall (21.5), but they also allow more (21 per game) than overall (20.3).

The Packers pick up fewer yards away from home (324.2 per game) than they do overall (329.6), and concede more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).

The Packers pick up 108 rushing yards per game away from home (3.1 more than overall), and give up 153.2 in away games (16.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers successfully convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (37%) than overall (41.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.