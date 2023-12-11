Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Brown County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nicollet High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.