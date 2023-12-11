When the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants match up in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dillon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 521 yards (43.4 per game), with one touchdown.

Dillon also has 20 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this year.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0

Rep A.J. Dillon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.