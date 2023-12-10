Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Vince Dunn and others are available when the Minnesota Wild visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 15 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Joel Eriksson Ek's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Dunn's 22 points are important for Seattle. He has four goals and 18 assists in 28 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with eight goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.