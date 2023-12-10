Vikings vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 14
For their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:05 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) have six players on the injury report.
The Vikings faced the Chicago Bears in their last game, falling 12-10.
Last time out, the Raiders lost 31-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|Hip
|Questionable
|Khyiris Tonga
|DL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|NaJee Thompson
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|John Jenkins
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kanai'i Mauga
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 14 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are totaling 350.7 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 320.3 yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings rank 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in points allowed (320.3 points allowed per contest).
- The Vikings are totaling 258.6 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 18th, allowing 224.3 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 92.1 rushing yards per game. On defense, the Vikings are ranked seventh in the NFL (96 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have forced 16 total turnovers (16th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (31st in NFL) for a turnover margin of -8, the fourth-worst in the league.
Vikings vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-155), Raiders (+130)
- Total: 40.5 points
