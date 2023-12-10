The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40.5 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Vikings and Raiders? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the stats and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Vikings vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Vikings have been winning four times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Raiders have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.2 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 7.6 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Raiders have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Vikings vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have led after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in three games in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Raiders have led after the first half in three games, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Vikings have won the second half in two games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Raiders have won the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

