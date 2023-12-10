Alanyaspor versus Istanbulspor AS is a game to catch on a Sunday Super Lig schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups.

Looking for live coverage of Super Lig action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor travels to play Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+150)

Alanyaspor (+150) Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+175)

Istanbulspor AS (+175) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya travels to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (-110) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+300)

Hatayspor Antakya (+300) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Kayserispor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor is on the road to face Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (-120)

Kayserispor (-120) Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)

Pendikspor (+300) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor travels to play Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+135)

Trabzonspor (+135) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+210)

Gaziantep FK (+210) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.