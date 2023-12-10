Who’s the Best Team in the Summit League? See our Weekly Summit League Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Summit League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Summit League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 19-7
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 82-76 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: W 79-69 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: Mayville State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
3. Denver
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 90-74 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: Adams State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
4. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 66-50 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marquette
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 108-14 vs Oak Hills Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: W 80-57 vs Tabor
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Dakota
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 78-73 vs CSU Bakersfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Irvine
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Omaha
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: L 62-58 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
9. North Dakota
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 87-36 vs Waldorf
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
