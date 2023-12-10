Seeking an updated view of the Summit League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Summit League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Oral Roberts Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 19-7

4-5 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

Last Game: L 82-76 vs Texas Tech
Next Game Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. South Dakota State Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-7

5-5 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

Last Game: W 79-69 vs Wichita State
Next Game Opponent: Mayville State

Mayville State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Summit League Network 3. Denver Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

6-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

Last Game: L 90-74 vs BYU
Next Game Opponent: Adams State

Adams State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Summit League Network 4. St. Thomas Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-4 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

Last Game: W 66-50 vs Chicago State
Next Game Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo) 5. North Dakota State Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

Last Game: W 108-14 vs Oak Hills Christian
Next Game Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. UMKC Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

Last Game: W 80-57 vs Tabor
Next Game Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. South Dakota Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-3 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

Last Game: W 78-73 vs CSU Bakersfield Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game Opponent: @ UC Irvine

@ UC Irvine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Omaha Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-22

5-6 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

Last Game: L 62-58 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Summit League Network 9. North Dakota Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-22

7-4 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

Last Game: W 87-36 vs Waldorf
Next Game Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

