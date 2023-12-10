The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 131.5

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points twice this season (in seven games).

St. Thomas has an average total of 130 in its contests this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Tommies have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, St. Thomas has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Tommies have entered four games this season favored by -160 or more and are 2-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Thomas.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 2 28.6% 67.7 134.1 62.3 134.6 134.6 Chicago State 6 60% 66.4 134.1 72.3 134.6 141.9

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The 67.7 points per game the Tommies record are the same as the Cougars allow.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 3-4-0 0-4 1-6-0 Chicago State 5-5-0 4-1 5-5-0

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Chicago State 12-2 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

