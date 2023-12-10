How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- This season, the Tommies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
- St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 336th.
- The Tommies average only 4.6 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Cougars allow (72.3).
- St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did in road games (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Tommies surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.6.
- In home games, St. Thomas drained 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than away from home (8.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 64-51
|Resch Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
