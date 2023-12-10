The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tommies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
  • St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 336th.
  • The Tommies average only 4.6 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Cougars allow (72.3).
  • St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did in road games (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Tommies surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.6.
  • In home games, St. Thomas drained 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than away from home (8.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay L 64-51 Resch Center
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena

