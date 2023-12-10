The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

This season, the Tommies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Tommies are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 336th.

The Tommies average only 4.6 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Cougars allow (72.3).

St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did in road games (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Tommies surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.6.

In home games, St. Thomas drained 1.3 more threes per game (9.3) than away from home (8.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule