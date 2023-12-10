Sunday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) and Chicago State Cougars (3-8) matching up at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. Thomas vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 67, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-1.6)

St. Thomas (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Chicago State is 5-5-0 against the spread, while St. Thomas' ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Cougars are 5-5-0 and the Tommies are 1-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.7 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

The 28.7 rebounds per game St. Thomas accumulates rank 336th in the country. Their opponents grab 29.2.

St. Thomas knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

St. Thomas has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.2 (24th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (265th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.