When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan Hartman light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

Hartman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

