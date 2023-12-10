Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will face the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a bet on Rossi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Marco Rossi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Rossi has averaged 16:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In seven of 25 games this year, Rossi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 25 games this year, Rossi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Rossi has an assist in seven of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Rossi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

