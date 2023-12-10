Will Alexander Mattison cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Mattison, has carried the ball 158 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game).

And Mattison has caught 27 passes for 174 yards (14.5 per game) with three TDs.

Mattison does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0

Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.