The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Gophers sit at 77th.

The 78.7 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are just 4.1 more points than the Eagles allow (74.6).

Minnesota is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Minnesota posted 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (63.5).

The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.1 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last season, averaging 5.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.7% clip in away games.

