How to Watch Minnesota vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Gophers sit at 77th.
- The 78.7 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are just 4.1 more points than the Eagles allow (74.6).
- Minnesota is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Minnesota posted 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.1 away from home.
- When it comes to total threes made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last season, averaging 5.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.7% clip in away games.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|W 97-64
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|W 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Williams Arena
