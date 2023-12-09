Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Goodhue County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Goodhue County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Goodhue County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cannon Falls High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Eyota, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
