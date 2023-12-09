Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Dakota County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Cities Academy at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lakes Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagan High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
