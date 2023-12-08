Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yellow Medicine County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minneota High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Canby, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.