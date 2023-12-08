Player prop bet options for Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Minnesota offense with 27 total points (1.1 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with eight goals and 15 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Joel Eriksson Ek is a top player on offense for Minnesota with 12 goals and seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 28 1 0 1 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 32 points in 21 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2 at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) to the team.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1 at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.