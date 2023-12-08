How to Watch the Wild vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) -- who've won five straight -- host the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Oilers and the Wild hit the ice.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|Oilers
|7-4 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|24
|6
|21
|27
|16
|10
|30.8%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|24
|8
|15
|23
|28
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|24
|12
|7
|19
|8
|8
|50.1%
|Marco Rossi
|24
|8
|7
|15
|7
|9
|41.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|17
|5
|8
|13
|14
|16
|30.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Oilers rank 16th in the NHL with 79 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|21
|8
|24
|32
|24
|25
|49.4%
|Leon Draisaitl
|23
|10
|19
|29
|32
|29
|56.1%
|Zach Hyman
|22
|15
|12
|27
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|23
|5
|19
|24
|23
|15
|-
|Evander Kane
|23
|11
|8
|19
|11
|8
|42.1%
