Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards generates 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.
- The Timberwolves are getting 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.
- The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in league).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.4 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Santi Aldama averages 14.6 points, 2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- David Roddy averages 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|105.6
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.2
|42.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
