The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards generates 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.4 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 14.6 points, 2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

David Roddy averages 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Timberwolves 105.6 Points Avg. 112.9 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.2 42.2% Field Goal % 48.4% 32.7% Three Point % 37.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.