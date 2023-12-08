Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sherburne County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sherburne County, Minnesota today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sherburne County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elk River Area High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.