Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lyon County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minneota High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Canby, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Worthington, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renville County West High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tracy, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
